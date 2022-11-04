Not Available

Aparadhi

    This is an intersting movie as it is very different to the movies that were realeased in the 70s.Most of the movie is shot outdoors and it is more in touch with reality rather than the usual dramatic type. Prem Nazir's performance is something very diffrernt to his usual polished self. He acts as a rough police officer which is a welcome change.

    Cast

    		MadhuJayachandran
    		SheelaSusheela
    		KaranRaju
    		JayabharathiLissy
    		PrathapachandranJayachandran's Father
    		BahadoorOuseppachan

