Not Available

Kadhal Sadugudu is a love-comedy movie directed by the director Durai of Mugavari fame. It stars Vikram and Priyanka Trivedi in the lead roles, with Prakash Raj in the supporting role of Priyanka's father. It flopped miserably at the box-office.The film starts off with Prakash Raj, and how he's an important man in the village. when the temple festival starts,Kausalya(Priyanka) goes to her grandpa's house to celebrate. there she meets Suresh(Vikram) and they fall in love.