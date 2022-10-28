Not Available

Apneia

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Apnea presents a week in the life of Chris and her friends. Chris does not want to sleep. Afraid of her sleep apnea and her own unconsciousness, Chris stays up several nights in search of some sort of sense to her life that she did not see during the day, always living on the edge of her own body, and of existence itself, and dragging everything around with her.

Cast

Marjorie EstianoGiovanna
Thaila AyalaJúlia
Fernando Alves PintoMax
Maria Fernanda CândidoMãe de Chris
Vinicius ReddDani
