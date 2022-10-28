Apnea presents a week in the life of Chris and her friends. Chris does not want to sleep. Afraid of her sleep apnea and her own unconsciousness, Chris stays up several nights in search of some sort of sense to her life that she did not see during the day, always living on the edge of her own body, and of existence itself, and dragging everything around with her.
|Marjorie Estiano
|Giovanna
|Thaila Ayala
|Júlia
|Fernando Alves Pinto
|Max
|Maria Fernanda Cândido
|Mãe de Chris
|Vinicius Redd
|Dani
