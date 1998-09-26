Apocalypse: Caught in the Eye of the Storm

Two news broadcasters, through investigation, find that they were left behind after the biblical rapture. Bronson Pearl and Helen Hannah are two news broadcasters who are covering the impending war in Israel. Yet, suddenly millions of people disappear, then a new leader performs an incredible miracle. These are astounding media events. Helen soon comes to the realization that these times are fulfilling biblical prophesy... and she was left behind.
|Richard Nester
|Bronson Pearl
|Shauna MacDonald
|Kerry
|Mark Richardson
|Robert
|Brad Smith
|Israeli Soldier
|Tony Woolf
|Israeli Soldier
|Joel Silverstone
|Israeli Officer
