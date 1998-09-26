1998

Apocalypse: Caught in the Eye of the Storm

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 26th, 1998

Studio

Cloud Ten Pictures

Two news broadcasters, through investigation, find that they were left behind after the biblical rapture. Bronson Pearl and Helen Hannah are two news broadcasters who are covering the impending war in Israel. Yet, suddenly millions of people disappear, then a new leader performs an incredible miracle. These are astounding media events. Helen soon comes to the realization that these times are fulfilling biblical prophesy... and she was left behind.

Cast

Richard NesterBronson Pearl
Shauna MacDonaldKerry
Mark RichardsonRobert
Brad SmithIsraeli Soldier
Tony WoolfIsraeli Soldier
Joel SilverstoneIsraeli Officer

View Full Cast >

Images