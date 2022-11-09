1979

Apocalypse Now

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 14th, 1979

Studio

United Artists

At the height of the Vietnam war, Captain Benjamin Willard is sent on a dangerous mission that, officially, "does not exist, nor will it ever exist." His goal is to locate - and eliminate - a mysterious Green Beret Colonel named Walter Kurtz, who has been leading his personal army on illegal guerrilla missions into enemy territory.

Cast

Martin SheenCaptain Benjamin L. Willard
Marlon BrandoColonel Walter E. Kurtz
Robert DuvallLieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore
Laurence FishburneTyrone 'Clean' Miller
Sam BottomsLance B. Johnson
Frederic ForrestJay 'Chef' Hicks

View Full Cast >

Images

16 More Images