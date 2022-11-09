Apocalypse Now

At the height of the Vietnam war, Captain Benjamin Willard is sent on a dangerous mission that, officially, "does not exist, nor will it ever exist." His goal is to locate - and eliminate - a mysterious Green Beret Colonel named Walter Kurtz, who has been leading his personal army on illegal guerrilla missions into enemy territory.
|Martin Sheen
|Captain Benjamin L. Willard
|Marlon Brando
|Colonel Walter E. Kurtz
|Robert Duvall
|Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore
|Laurence Fishburne
|Tyrone 'Clean' Miller
|Sam Bottoms
|Lance B. Johnson
|Frederic Forrest
|Jay 'Chef' Hicks
