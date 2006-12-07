Apocalypto

Set in the Mayan civilization, when a man's idyllic presence is brutally disrupted by a violent invading force, he is taken on a perilous journey to a world ruled by fear and oppression where a harrowing end awaits him. Through a twist of fate and spurred by the power of his love for his woman and his family he will make a desperate break to return home and to ultimately save his way of life.
|Rudy Youngblood
|Jaguar Paw
|Raoul Max Trujillo
|Zero Wolf
|Gerardo Taracena
|Middle Eye
|Iazua Larios
|Sky Flower
|Antonio Monroy
|Chilam
|María Isabel Díaz
|Mother in Law
