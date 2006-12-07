2006

Apocalypto

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 7th, 2006

Studio

Icon Entertainment International

Set in the Mayan civilization, when a man's idyllic presence is brutally disrupted by a violent invading force, he is taken on a perilous journey to a world ruled by fear and oppression where a harrowing end awaits him. Through a twist of fate and spurred by the power of his love for his woman and his family he will make a desperate break to return home and to ultimately save his way of life.

Cast

Rudy YoungbloodJaguar Paw
Raoul Max TrujilloZero Wolf
Gerardo TaracenaMiddle Eye
Iazua LariosSky Flower
Antonio MonroyChilam
María Isabel DíazMother in Law

View Full Cast >

Images

2 More Images