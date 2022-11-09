Technical troubles scuttle the Apollo 13 lunar mission in 1971, risking the lives of astronaut Jim Lovell and his crew in director Ron Howard's chronicle of this true-life story, which turns a failed journey into a thrilling saga of heroism. Drifting more than 200,000 miles from Earth, the astronauts work furiously with the ground crew to avert tragedy.
|Tom Hanks
|Jim Lovell
|Bill Paxton
|Fred Haise
|Kevin Bacon
|Jack Swigert
|Gary Sinise
|Ken Mattingly
|Ed Harris
|Gene Kranz
|Kathleen Quinlan
|Marilyn Lovell
