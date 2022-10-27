A young psychology student is drawn into the dark and fearful world of a diabolic and mysterious App that starts to terrorize her, distributing compromising photographs, videos and text messages about herself and delves deeper and deeper into her personal life, flawlessly exposing all of her deepest secrets.
|Isis Cabolet
|Sophie Welts
|Robert de Hoog
|Tim Maas
|Jeroen Spitzenberger
|Jerry
|Matthijs van de Sande Bakhuyzen
|Daan Thijsse
|Alex Hendrickx
|Stijn Rijnders
|Mark van Eeuwen
|Sim
