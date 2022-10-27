Not Available

  • Thriller

2CFilm

A young psychology student is drawn into the dark and fearful world of a diabolic and mysterious App that starts to terrorize her, distributing compromising photographs, videos and text messages about herself and delves deeper and deeper into her personal life, flawlessly exposing all of her deepest secrets.

Isis CaboletSophie Welts
Robert de HoogTim Maas
Jeroen SpitzenbergerJerry
Matthijs van de Sande BakhuyzenDaan Thijsse
Alex HendrickxStijn Rijnders
Mark van EeuwenSim

