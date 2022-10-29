Apparition of Evil

Not Available

Chilling paranormal portmanteau following a researcher who stumbles across a collection of disturbing video evidence she has obtained from a mysterious source including a location recce made by two young filmmakers, Cain and Dion, who venture to the Australian outback in search of an interesting location for their next movie only to discover an ancient swamp spirit called Raluul, and a video diary of a man called Karl Hendry who starts hearing unusual noises once he finds a mysterious doll-house in the attic of his new house in the North of England.