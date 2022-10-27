Appetite For Love

Mina has everything going for her, but her world is turned upside down when work sends her to her hometown in Tennessee where she must convince an old, stubborn restaurant owner to sell his property. There is just one problem- the restaurant is now owned by her ex-boyfriend Clay, who claims he will never sell. He resists her negotiations every step of the way, and all the while sparks fly.
|Taylor Cole
|Mina Jones
|Andrew W. Walker
|Clay Hart
|Alley Mills
|Tallulah Jones
|Marcus Rosner
|Reed
|Robert Moloney
|Deacon
|Jenn Griffin
|Grace
View Full Cast >