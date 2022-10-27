Not Available

Appetite For Love

  • Drama
  • Romance

Crown Media Productions

Mina has everything going for her, but her world is turned upside down when work sends her to her hometown in Tennessee where she must convince an old, stubborn restaurant owner to sell his property. There is just one problem- the restaurant is now owned by her ex-boyfriend Clay, who claims he will never sell. He resists her negotiations every step of the way, and all the while sparks fly.

Cast

Taylor ColeMina Jones
Andrew W. WalkerClay Hart
Alley MillsTallulah Jones
Marcus RosnerReed
Robert MoloneyDeacon
Jenn GriffinGrace

