Appointment in London

Wing-commander Tim Mason leads a squadron of Lancaster bombers on almost nightly raids from England. Having flown eighty-seven missions he will shortly be retiring from flying, but the strain is showing. He tries to make sure his men concentrate only on their job and so keeps women away from the base, but then he himself meets naval officer Eve Canyon.
|Dinah Sheridan
|Eve Canyon
|Ian Hunter
|Group Captain Logan
|Bryan Forbes
|Pilot Officer Peter Greeno, The Brat
|Walter Fitzgerald
|Dr. Mulvaney, Group Medical Officer
|Bill Kerr
|Flight Lieutenant Bill Brown
|William Sylvester
|"Mac" Baker
