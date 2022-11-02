Not Available

Appointment in London

  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Wing-commander Tim Mason leads a squadron of Lancaster bombers on almost nightly raids from England. Having flown eighty-seven missions he will shortly be retiring from flying, but the strain is showing. He tries to make sure his men concentrate only on their job and so keeps women away from the base, but then he himself meets naval officer Eve Canyon.

Cast

Dinah SheridanEve Canyon
Ian HunterGroup Captain Logan
Bryan ForbesPilot Officer Peter Greeno, The Brat
Walter FitzgeraldDr. Mulvaney, Group Medical Officer
Bill KerrFlight Lieutenant Bill Brown
William Sylvester"Mac" Baker

