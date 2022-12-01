Not Available

Four stories where an app will open the doors to horror. A young woman in the hands of a sinister network dedicated to the online transmission of abuse for high spheres of power. A voyeur will discover that his neighbors are hiding dark secrets that he wishes he had never heard. A little boy, used by his father to find dates online, will discover an enormous power within himself. A group of friends on their way to a beautiful cabin rented online, will fall into the hands of a sinister occult group.