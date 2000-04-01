Not Available

April 1, 2000

  • Science Fiction
  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Österreichische Bundesregierung

It is the year 2000 and the World Global Union is in charge, although other countries are allowed to elect their own government leaders, as long as they support the Union. When Austria's newly-elected president, played by Josef Meinrad, makes his inauguration speech he declares Austria independence and issues an edict ending Austria's financial support for the Global Union.

Cast

Hilde KrahlPresident of the Global Union
Waltraut HaasMitzi
Curd JürgensCapitano Herakles
Paul HörbigerAugustin
Hans MoserComposer
Judith HolzmeisterIna Equiquiza

