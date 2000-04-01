April 1, 2000

It is the year 2000 and the World Global Union is in charge, although other countries are allowed to elect their own government leaders, as long as they support the Union. When Austria's newly-elected president, played by Josef Meinrad, makes his inauguration speech he declares Austria independence and issues an edict ending Austria's financial support for the Global Union.
|Hilde Krahl
|President of the Global Union
|Waltraut Haas
|Mitzi
|Curd Jürgens
|Capitano Herakles
|Paul Hörbiger
|Augustin
|Hans Moser
|Composer
|Judith Holzmeister
|Ina Equiquiza
