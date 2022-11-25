Aquarena Springs and Ralph the Swimming Pig

Not Available

This documentary tells the amazing story of one of America's most famous vintage roadside attractions, Aquarena Springs, located in San Marcos, Texas. With the worlds only submarine theater, aquamaids, Glurpo the underwater clown, glass bottom boats, Swiss Skyride, Texana Village (think Gunsmoke),and Ralph the swimming pig -- Aquarena Springs was a state and national phenomenon throughout the second half of the 20th century. This nostalgic documentary transports the viewer back in time to hear the stories and see the images of that magical place called Aquarena Springs. Texas State University purchased the park in 1994 and considering the importance of water resources to human life and how that will only increase in the future, what happens next?