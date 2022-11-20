Aquellas Juergas Universitarias 2

Not Available

When a beautiful genie (AVALON ANDERS) accepts an evil sorcerer’s challenge, she has 48 hours to break a terrible curse. She must help a mortal nerd attain his “manhood,” or she will be doomed to a thousand years as the sorcerer’s slave. All without the help of her magic! What happens next is a hilarious romp through Oak Valley Junior College, as “Jeannie” enlists the help of three beautiful cheerleaders, and battles a trio of nasty jocks, to break the curse before the clock runs out. “Jeannie’s” journey takes her through astronomy class, cheerleading try-outs, and a provocative lingerie party. WISH ME LUCK is a sexy comedy with warmth, laughs and most of all….magic!