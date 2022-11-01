Ar Tonelico : The Girl Who Sings at the End of the World

Not Available

At a time when Orica is saddened over her inability to fulfill her role as a Lavateil, or one who can control magical powers through singing Hymns, Laina's airship comes crashing down upon her from the sky. Both of them search for an engineer to repair his airship, meeting Cruze. In the process, Laina inadvertently teaches Orica that the key to singing a successful Hymn is to want to help others from the bottom of one's heart.