Arabella: Black Angel

Arabella is a nymphomaniac who has sex with any man. One day, her husband, a writer, meets her and another man. She has a strange reaction: kills the lover. Her husband hides the corpse. From that moment on, he encourages her meetings with other men, and writes down the experiences in his new book.
|Tinì Cansino
|Arabella Veronese
|Valentina Visconti
|Inspector Gina Fowler
|Francesco Casale
|Francesco Veronese
|Renato D'Amore
|Scognamillo
|Giose Davi
|Private Detective
|David D'Ingeo
|Puttano
