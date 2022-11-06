Not Available

Arabella: Black Angel

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Arpa International

Arabella is a nymphomaniac who has sex with any man. One day, her husband, a writer, meets her and another man. She has a strange reaction: kills the lover. Her husband hides the corpse. From that moment on, he encourages her meetings with other men, and writes down the experiences in his new book.

Cast

Tinì CansinoArabella Veronese
Valentina ViscontiInspector Gina Fowler
Francesco CasaleFrancesco Veronese
Renato D'AmoreScognamillo
Giose DaviPrivate Detective
David D'IngeoPuttano

