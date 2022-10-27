1979

Arabian Adventure

  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 20th, 1979

Studio

EMI Films

An evil caliph (Christopher Lee) offers his daughter’s hand in marriage to a prince if he can complete a perilous quest for a magical rose. Helped by a young boy and a magic carpet, Prince Hasan (Oliver Tobias), has to overcome genies, fire breathing monsters and treacherous swamps to reach his prize and claim the hand of the Princess Zuleira (Emma Samms).

Cast

Peter CushingWazir Al Wuzara
Mickey RooneyDaad El Shur
Oliver TobiasPrince Hasan
John RatzenbergerAchmed
Milo O'SheaKhasim
Emma SammsPrincess Zuleira

