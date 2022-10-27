Arabian Adventure

An evil caliph (Christopher Lee) offers his daughter’s hand in marriage to a prince if he can complete a perilous quest for a magical rose. Helped by a young boy and a magic carpet, Prince Hasan (Oliver Tobias), has to overcome genies, fire breathing monsters and treacherous swamps to reach his prize and claim the hand of the Princess Zuleira (Emma Samms).
|Peter Cushing
|Wazir Al Wuzara
|Mickey Rooney
|Daad El Shur
|Oliver Tobias
|Prince Hasan
|John Ratzenberger
|Achmed
|Milo O'Shea
|Khasim
|Emma Samms
|Princess Zuleira
