1990

Arachnophobia

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 19th, 1990

Studio

Amblin Entertainment

A large spider from the jungles of South America is accidentally transported in a crate with a dead body to America where it mates with a local spider. Soon after, the residents of a small California town disappear as the result of spider bites from the deadly spider offspring. It's up to a couple of doctors with the help of an insect exterminator to annihilate these eight legged freaks.

Cast

Harley Jane KozakMolly Jennings
Garette Ratliff HensonTommy Jennings
Marlene KatzShelley Jennings
Julian SandsDoctor James Atherton
Brian McNamaraChris Collins
John GoodmanDelbert McClintock

