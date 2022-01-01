Arachnophobia

A large spider from the jungles of South America is accidentally transported in a crate with a dead body to America where it mates with a local spider. Soon after, the residents of a small California town disappear as the result of spider bites from the deadly spider offspring. It's up to a couple of doctors with the help of an insect exterminator to annihilate these eight legged freaks.
|Harley Jane Kozak
|Molly Jennings
|Garette Ratliff Henson
|Tommy Jennings
|Marlene Katz
|Shelley Jennings
|Julian Sands
|Doctor James Atherton
|Brian McNamara
|Chris Collins
|John Goodman
|Delbert McClintock
