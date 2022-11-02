Araguaya - A Conspiração do Silêncio

Film about an important episode in Brazilian History: the Araguaya guerrilla. In the 1970s, when Brazil was ruled by a military dictatorship, some left-wing militants and peasants took arms against the Army, in the Amazon. Right in the middle of the conflict, there stood a French priest who had come to the region in the 1960s, and got involved in the events leading to the rebellion.
