Araguaya - A Conspiração do Silêncio

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Film about an important episode in Brazilian History: the Araguaya guerrilla. In the 1970s, when Brazil was ruled by a military dictatorship, some left-wing militants and peasants took arms against the Army, in the Amazon. Right in the middle of the conflict, there stood a French priest who had come to the region in the 1960s, and got involved in the events leading to the rebellion.

Cast

Fernando Alves PintoTenente Alvaro
Cacá AmaralMário
Françoise FortonDora
Claudio JaborandyCabo Abdon
Danton MelloCarlos (Andre Gabois)
Rosanne MulhollandCriméia Alice (as Rosane Holland)

