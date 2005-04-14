2005

Arahan

  • Fantasy
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 14th, 2005

Studio

Good Movie Company

When a thief driving a motorcycle steals a purse of a pedestrian, the clumsy, naive and honest rookie policeman Sang-hwan runs after him, but the skilled specialist in martial arts Wi-jin captures the criminal and Sang-hwan is severely injured. She brings Sang-hwan to her home, where the six Masters of Tao heal him and believe that he has a powerful Qi, the spiritual energy of the universe, and could be a powerful warrior. Sang-hwan begins his training to ascend to a Maruchi, while the evil and ambitious Heuk-woon is accidentally released from his imprisonment. The powerful Heuk-woon attacks the masters, searching a key that they protect, which would permit him to become an Arahan and dominate the world. When the masters are defeated, Sang-hwan and Wi-jin are the only and last hope to mankind.

Cast

Ryoo Seung-BumSang-hwan
Yoon So-yiWi-jin
Ahn Sung-KiJa-woon
Doo-hong JungHeuk-woon
Yoon Joo-sangMu-woon
Ahn Gil-kangKkang Tong

View Full Cast >

Images