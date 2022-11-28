Not Available

Araki: The Killing of a Japanese Photographer is a story about a psychotic man who tries to defend the honor of his deceased sister. He sees himself as the Avenger, who fights the rotten core of society. The rotten core is the sex industry, which also caused the death of his sister. The Avenger has singled out an extremist, the Japanese artist Araki as the main culprit. On his crusade against Araki, the Avenger kills innocent people, among others, his sister's daughter. When he finally faces supreme evil in the shape of Araki, his flaming hatred is gone, and he realizes that Araki just took pictures of naked girls.