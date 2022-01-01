Alex Manning and her friends decide to visit the local video arcade known as "Dante's Inferno" where a new virtual reality arcade game called "Arcade" is being test marketed by a computer company CEO. However, it soon becomes clear that the teenagers who lose are being imprisoned inside the virtual reality world by the central villain "Arcade" and takes over their minds.
|Peter Billingsley
|Nick
|John de Lancie
|Difford
|Seth Green
|Stilts
|Sharon Farrell
|Alex's Mom
|A. J. Langer
|Laurie
|Bryan Dattilo
|Greg
