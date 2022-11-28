Not Available

Archenemy

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

SpectreVision

Max Fist claims he’s a hero from another dimension who has somehow landed on Earth and been stripped of his powers. Instead of treating him like a powerful champion, no one believes Max’s claims — except for a teenager named Hamster and his sister Indigo. The siblings convince Max to help them take out a local drug gang, where Max’s abilities are put to a violent and harrowing test.

Cast

Joe ManganielloMax Fist
Skylan BrooksHamster
Zolee GriggsIndigo
Amy SeimetzCleo
Glenn HowertonThe Manager
Joseph D. ReitmanFinn

