Max Fist claims he’s a hero from another dimension who has somehow landed on Earth and been stripped of his powers. Instead of treating him like a powerful champion, no one believes Max’s claims — except for a teenager named Hamster and his sister Indigo. The siblings convince Max to help them take out a local drug gang, where Max’s abilities are put to a violent and harrowing test.
|Joe Manganiello
|Max Fist
|Skylan Brooks
|Hamster
|Zolee Griggs
|Indigo
|Amy Seimetz
|Cleo
|Glenn Howerton
|The Manager
|Joseph D. Reitman
|Finn
