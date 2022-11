Not Available

Vietnam veteran Archibald Wright works as a house painter. One family he paints a house for has a problem he can relate to: Elaine, a woman who hired him, left his husband J.P., also a Vietnam vet while he was in 'Nam, and J.P. became an alcoholic. Archibald tries to help their daughter Tory to maintain a connection with J.P., and Elaine is strongly against it.