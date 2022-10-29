Archie Shepp Band - Geneva Concert

Not Available

Archie Shepp needs no introductions: he is one of the greatest African American saxophonists and one of the last living "giants" of 20th century jazz ! For some thirty years now he has divided his time between Europe and the University of Massachusetts, where he teaches music history. After having, in the wake of Cecil Taylor and John Coltrane, been one of the driving forces of New York avant-garde jazz in the 1960s, Archie has traveled back to the musical roots of his people: the blues. Today, both as an instrumentalist and singer, he is one of the most irresistible interpreters of the genre. In 1978, it was he who inaugurated the big stage of the New Morning in Geneva; at exactly the place where we taped him, in August 1994, with the late master pianist Horace Parlan, Wayne Dockery and Steve McCraven.