2005

Are We There Yet?

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 20th, 2005

Studio

Revolution Studios

The fledgling romance between Nick, a playboy bachelor, and Suzanne, a divorced mother of two, is threatened by a particularly harrowing New Years Eve. When Suzanne's work keeps her in Vancouver for the holiday, Nick offers to bring her kids to the city from Portland, Oregon. The kids, who have never liked any of the men their mom dates, are determined to turn the trip into a nightmare for Nick.

Cast

Nia LongSuzanne Kingston
Aleisha AllenLindsey Kingston
Philip BoldenKevin Kingston
Jay MohrMarty
M.C. GaineyAl
Henry SimmonsCarl

View Full Cast >

Images

2 More Images