Are We There Yet?

The fledgling romance between Nick, a playboy bachelor, and Suzanne, a divorced mother of two, is threatened by a particularly harrowing New Years Eve. When Suzanne's work keeps her in Vancouver for the holiday, Nick offers to bring her kids to the city from Portland, Oregon. The kids, who have never liked any of the men their mom dates, are determined to turn the trip into a nightmare for Nick.
|Nia Long
|Suzanne Kingston
|Aleisha Allen
|Lindsey Kingston
|Philip Bolden
|Kevin Kingston
|Jay Mohr
|Marty
|M.C. Gainey
|Al
|Henry Simmons
|Carl
View Full Cast >
2 More Images