Step inside one of the most notorious places on the planet in Area 51: I Was There. Made famous by The X Files and generations of conspiracy theorists, only a select few have been to Area 51, and even fewer have spoken of what lies inside. But now you can venture beyond the perimeter fence to discover some of its incredible secrets in our ground-breaking special, Area 51: I Was There. Area 51 was established by the CIA in 1955 to develop classified military projects. Since then the base has gained worldwide notoriety. Satellite images of the area show seven runways and over 25 hangars, and many claim it is here that the US government carries out experiments on everything from UFOs to aliens themselves. Indeed, many insist that the true purpose of the site is to reverse-engineer alien spacecraft recovered from the infamous Roswell crash site. Yet, officially, Area 51 doesn't even exist...