2024

Argylle

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Matthew Vaughn

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 2nd, 2024

Studio

Marv Films

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.&nbsp;

Cast

Henry Cavill
Bryce Dallas HowardElly Conway
Bryan Cranston
Samuel L. Jackson
Sam RockwellAiden
Catherine O'Hara

