Phoebe Titus is a tough, swaggering pioneer woman, but her ways become decidedly more feminine when she falls for California bound Peter Muncie. But Peter won't be distracted from his journey and Phoebe is left alone and plenty busy with villains Jefferson Carteret and Lazarus Ward plotting at every turn to destroy her freighting company. She has not seen the last of Peter, however.
|William Holden
|Peter Muncie
|Warren William
|Jefferson Carteret
|Porter Hall
|Lazarus Ward
|Edgar Buchanan
|Judge Bogardus
|Paul Harvey
|Solomon Warner
|George Chandler
|Haley
