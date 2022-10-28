1940

Arizona

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1940

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Phoebe Titus is a tough, swaggering pioneer woman, but her ways become decidedly more feminine when she falls for California bound Peter Muncie. But Peter won't be distracted from his journey and Phoebe is left alone and plenty busy with villains Jefferson Carteret and Lazarus Ward plotting at every turn to destroy her freighting company. She has not seen the last of Peter, however.

Cast

William HoldenPeter Muncie
Warren WilliamJefferson Carteret
Porter HallLazarus Ward
Edgar BuchananJudge Bogardus
Paul HarveySolomon Warner
George ChandlerHaley

Images