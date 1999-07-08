Arlington Road

Threats from sinister foreign nationals aren't the only thing to fear. Bedraggled college professor Michael Faraday has been vexed (and increasingly paranoid) since his wife's accidental death in a botched FBI operation. But all that takes a backseat when a seemingly all-American couple set up house next door.
|Jeff Bridges
|Michael Faraday
|Tim Robbins
|Oliver Lang
|Joan Cusack
|Cheryl Lang
|Hope Davis
|Brooke Wolfe
|Robert Gossett
|FBI Agent Whit Carver
|Mason Gamble
|Brady Lang
