Armed and Dangerous

Dooley, a cop wrongly sacked for corruption, teams up with a useless defence lawyer in their new careers... as security guards. When the two are made fall guys for a robbery at a location they are guarding, the pair begin to investigate corruption within the company and their union. They soon make enemies of everyone, but can the unlikely duo save the day?
|John Candy
|Frank Dooley
|Eugene Levy
|Norman Kane
|Robert Loggia
|Michael Carlino
|Meg Ryan
|Maggie Cavanaugh
|Kenneth McMillan
|Captain Clarence O'Connell
|Brion James
|Anthony Lazarus
