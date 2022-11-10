1986

Armed and Dangerous

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 14th, 1986

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Dooley, a cop wrongly sacked for corruption, teams up with a useless defence lawyer in their new careers... as security guards. When the two are made fall guys for a robbery at a location they are guarding, the pair begin to investigate corruption within the company and their union. They soon make enemies of everyone, but can the unlikely duo save the day?

Cast

John CandyFrank Dooley
Eugene LevyNorman Kane
Robert LoggiaMichael Carlino
Meg RyanMaggie Cavanaugh
Kenneth McMillanCaptain Clarence O'Connell
Brion JamesAnthony Lazarus

