Armed Response

One of Tanaka's underlings has stolen a rare statuette that he had planned to use as a peace offering between the local Yakusa and Chinese Tong. He hires two private investigators to exchange ransom money to recover the statuette, but the trade goes down bad and Clay Roth is killed. This angers Roth's brothers and father, all combat veterans, and they go after the people responsible
|David Carradine
|Jim Roth
|Lee Van Cleef
|Burt Roth
|Mako
|Akira Tanaka
|Ross Hagen
|Corey Thorton
|Brent Huff
|Tommy Roth
|Laurene Landon
|Deborah Silverstein
View Full Cast >