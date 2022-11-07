Armored Trooper Votoms: Big Battle

Not Available

In the neutral city A'koba the Baralant military uses robot gladiator fights to test battle robots before they are used in real wars. Chirico Cuvie a previous Red Shoulder from the Melkia military and some friends are trying to steal jijirium from Karman Tomus a former technological officer from the Melkia military. Chirico needs it to save his woman, Fyana who is a Gilgamesh PS. Karman Tomus is also looking for the PS Fyana. When Fyana is kidnapped Chirico is forced to fight the local robot battle champion, Niva and the Balarant military who is trying to create their own PS. Niva has a personal grudge against Red Shoulders because he was beaten by them at the fields of Orom. Niva was tried turned into a PS, and thus also hates Fyana. Niva turns Fyana against Chirico and the fight gets much more difficult, since Fyana must not be harmed.