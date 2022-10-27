Army of Shadows

Betrayed by an informant, Philippe Gerbier (Lino Ventura) finds himself trapped in a torturous Nazi prison camp. Though Gerbier escapes to rejoin the Resistance in occupied Marseilles, France, and exacts his revenge on the informant, he must continue a quiet, seemingly endless battle against the Nazis in an atmosphere of tension, paranoia and distrust.
|Paul Meurisse
|Luc Jardie
|Jean-Pierre Cassel
|Jean François Jardie
|Simone Signoret
|Mathilde
|Paul Crauchet
|Félix Lepercq
|Christian Barbier
|Guillaume Vermesch « Le Bison »
|Claude Mann
|Claude Ullman « Le Masque »
