Not Available

Army of Shadows

  • War
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fono Roma

Betrayed by an informant, Philippe Gerbier (Lino Ventura) finds himself trapped in a torturous Nazi prison camp. Though Gerbier escapes to rejoin the Resistance in occupied Marseilles, France, and exacts his revenge on the informant, he must continue a quiet, seemingly endless battle against the Nazis in an atmosphere of tension, paranoia and distrust.

Cast

Paul MeurisseLuc Jardie
Jean-Pierre CasselJean François Jardie
Simone SignoretMathilde
Paul CrauchetFélix Lepercq
Christian BarbierGuillaume Vermesch « Le Bison »
Claude MannClaude Ullman « Le Masque »

View Full Cast >

Images