A situational, lustful coming-of-age story within the confines of an army training school. Shipped out to be shaped up, young recruit James Lewis gets more than he could ever have bargained for when he joins the ranks at Dashwood Military Training Camp. Competing for both attention and his career, there are too many distractions for him to keep his focus, but when he allows himself to stray, the real learning begins. Also available as a 12 min short non expicit version.