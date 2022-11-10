Arn: The Kingdom at Road's End

Arn has served his term in the Holy land and returns home to be reunited with his beloved Cecilia. When he returns home, he discovers that political forces tries to separate him and Cecilia - but thanks to queen Blanka they can finally get married. Arn knows that war is looming and with his martial knowledge he starts to build an army at his new home at Forsvik.
|Joakim Nätterqvist
|Arn Magnusson
|Sofia Helin
|Cecilia Algotsdotter
|Bibi Andersson
|Mother Rikissa
|Stellan Skarsgård
|Birger Brosa
|Gustaf Skarsgård
|Kung Knut
|Fanny Risberg
|Cecilia Blanka
