Not Available

Arn: The Kingdom at Road's End

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Tju Bang Film

Arn has served his term in the Holy land and returns home to be reunited with his beloved Cecilia. When he returns home, he discovers that political forces tries to separate him and Cecilia - but thanks to queen Blanka they can finally get married. Arn knows that war is looming and with his martial knowledge he starts to build an army at his new home at Forsvik.

Cast

Joakim NätterqvistArn Magnusson
Sofia HelinCecilia Algotsdotter
Bibi AnderssonMother Rikissa
Stellan SkarsgårdBirger Brosa
Gustaf SkarsgårdKung Knut
Fanny RisbergCecilia Blanka

