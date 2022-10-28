Arne Dahl - Himmelsöga

Not Available

Through a christmas decorated Stockholm staggers a half naked and beaten woman. The tracks lead police to a warehouse with illegal medical preparations that can be linked to international smuggling organization Maximus. According to Interpol is the organization's principal is likely in Sweden and the A-group assignment is to find him. The investigation is lined with a number bisara findings in a series of women found beaten and murdered. The victims have in common is that they are found with white pillowcases over their heads.