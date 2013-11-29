2013

Arrest Me

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 29th, 2013

Studio

Iris Productions

One evening, a woman enters a police station and confesses to having killed her violent husband several years ago. As she listens to her fantastic story, the policewoman is increasingly less inclined to arrest her. Just why is the woman so eager to confess her crime, and why is the policewoman so reluctant to take her into custody?

Cast

Miou-MiouPontoise
Marc BarbéJimmy
Yann EbongéJoliveau
Dinara DrukarovaPontoise (30 ans)
Julie MaesBrigitte
Babetida SadjoHôtesse hôpital

View Full Cast >

Images