One evening, a woman enters a police station and confesses to having killed her violent husband several years ago. As she listens to her fantastic story, the policewoman is increasingly less inclined to arrest her. Just why is the woman so eager to confess her crime, and why is the policewoman so reluctant to take her into custody?
|Miou-Miou
|Pontoise
|Marc Barbé
|Jimmy
|Yann Ebongé
|Joliveau
|Dinara Drukarova
|Pontoise (30 ans)
|Julie Maes
|Brigitte
|Babetida Sadjo
|Hôtesse hôpital
