Arsenic and Old Lace

Mortimer Brewster is a newspaperman and author known for his diatribes against marriage. We watch him being married at city hall in the opening scene. Now all that is required is a quick trip home to tell Mortimer's two maiden aunts. While trying to break the news, he finds out his aunts' hobby; killing lonely old men and burying them in the cellar. It gets worse.
|Cary Grant
|Mortimer Brewster
|Priscilla Lane
|Elaine Harper
|Raymond Massey
|Jonathan Brewster
|Peter Lorre
|Dr. Einstein
|Jean Adair
|Aunt Martha Brewster
|Josephine Hull
|Aunt Abby Brewster
