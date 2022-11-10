1944

Arsenic and Old Lace

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Release Date

September 22nd, 1944

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Mortimer Brewster is a newspaperman and author known for his diatribes against marriage. We watch him being married at city hall in the opening scene. Now all that is required is a quick trip home to tell Mortimer's two maiden aunts. While trying to break the news, he finds out his aunts' hobby; killing lonely old men and burying them in the cellar. It gets worse.

Cast

Cary GrantMortimer Brewster
Priscilla LaneElaine Harper
Raymond MasseyJonathan Brewster
Peter LorreDr. Einstein
Jean AdairAunt Martha Brewster
Josephine HullAunt Abby Brewster

