The subjects are five photographers and an illustrator whose artistic focus inhabits the world of fetish erotica. We get up close and personal with the artists' craft--showing fetish photography and film shoots--while posing broader questions surrounding the First Amendment rights of artists. Among the subjects is renowned photographer Barbara Nitke, whose lawsuit against the government challenged the constitutionality of the Internet obscenity laws that restrict the exhibition of her photos of pornographic actors. Art of Erotica: The Outsiders is a thoughtful examination of a fringe community that dares to challenge the extremes of sexuality in art.