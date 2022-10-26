Art of the Devil 2

A group of high school friends reunite after two years when one of their fathers' committed suicide. They all spend the night at their friend's place. When darkness falls, strange things begin to happen to them one by one. It is as if someone is using the black arts on them in revenge for an act this group of friends committed together back at high school
|Hataiwan Ngamsukonpusit
|Kim
|Akarin Siwapornpitak
|Paw
|Chanida Suriyakompon
|Nut
|Namo Tongkumnerd
|Ta
|Pavarit Wongpanitch
|Go
|Korakot Woramusik
|Tae
