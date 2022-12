Not Available

Jean-Christophe Charbonnier, a specialist on the topic of Japanese warfare, takes us through the implementation of weaponry, armor, and suicide utilized in Ran. He discusses why certain suicides aren't considered hara kiri, as well as what specific items in the suit of armor mean and how they're constructed. He makes use of a suit of armor next to him to further illustrate his points, which helps when he gets more in-depth. It's a lengthy, drawn-out piece, but still insightful.