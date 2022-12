Not Available

A supertall barrier wall splits the arid wastes of Mars. In the ultimate exoplanetary power flex artist Thompson has exploited mapping data systems to lay claim to an area of Mars and erect a border around her territory. You are not a citizen. The wall now defines your journey. The excluded viewer must navigate along the exterior of this undocumented artefact, phasing through alien landscapes of cobalt dust dunes and plunging chasms in the remote anticipation of access.