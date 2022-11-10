1988

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 7th, 1988

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Arthur (Dudley Moore), that irrepressible drunk, tries to sober up -- and get a job -- in this sequel to the 1981 smash hit. Meanwhile, the father of the girl Arthur stood up at the altar in the first film is conniving to trick the hapless boozer into marrying his daughter so he can gain entrée to Arthur's $750 million fortune.

Cast

Dudley MooreArthur Bach
Liza MinnelliLinda Marolla Bach
John GielgudHobson
Geraldine FitzgeraldMartha Bach
Stephen ElliottBurt Johnson
Paul BenedictFairchild

View Full Cast >

Images