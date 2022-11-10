Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Arthur (Dudley Moore), that irrepressible drunk, tries to sober up -- and get a job -- in this sequel to the 1981 smash hit. Meanwhile, the father of the girl Arthur stood up at the altar in the first film is conniving to trick the hapless boozer into marrying his daughter so he can gain entrée to Arthur's $750 million fortune.
|Dudley Moore
|Arthur Bach
|Liza Minnelli
|Linda Marolla Bach
|John Gielgud
|Hobson
|Geraldine Fitzgerald
|Martha Bach
|Stephen Elliott
|Burt Johnson
|Paul Benedict
|Fairchild
