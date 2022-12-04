Arthur and the Seagull

Not Available

Arturo is almost 90 years old. Widowed for a long time, he is used to being alone and his days pass as a pensioner, without doing anything special: walking, sitting by the sea, pretending to listen to the radio. Then one day he gets a newspaper advertising cameras in his hands and, for a moment, the opportunity to devote himself to a hobby becomes a different color among the alleys of an empty and old country like him. The seagull that was chosen as the subject, however, seems to have an entirely different idea on the perfect photography and, what was born as a game to deceive the waiting, turns very soon into a small enterprise that has the slow pace of the age, but the same urgency of freedom and fantasy as a bird’s flight