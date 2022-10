Not Available

Aaryananda (Srinivasan) and Suryananda (Vishnupriyan), who aspire to enter the film industry, put a pair of smugglers behind bars. Surya is approached by the rich Chandralekha (Kovai Sarala) to spy on her flirtatious husband Kamalasekaran (Gangai Amaren). Meanwhile, the smugglers' boss plans to kidnap Aarya's girlfriend to teach the duo a lesson.