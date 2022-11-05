Not Available

Así es mi tierra

  • Comedy
  • Romance

With revolutionary Mexico as a backdrop, a successful local rancher returns triumphant from the war to the praise of townsfolk, and "El General" is ready to take a wife. However the senorita of choice already has fallen for a secret admirer, and a boyhood rival who is threatened by the General's popularity in turn plots against his life.

Cast

Antonio R. FraustoGeneral
CantinflasTejón
Manuel MedelProcopio
Luis G. BarreiroLicenciado
Margarita CortésCholita
Ángel T. SalaCompadre gallo

