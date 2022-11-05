Así es mi tierra

With revolutionary Mexico as a backdrop, a successful local rancher returns triumphant from the war to the praise of townsfolk, and "El General" is ready to take a wife. However the senorita of choice already has fallen for a secret admirer, and a boyhood rival who is threatened by the General's popularity in turn plots against his life.
|Antonio R. Frausto
|General
|Cantinflas
|Tejón
|Manuel Medel
|Procopio
|Luis G. Barreiro
|Licenciado
|Margarita Cortés
|Cholita
|Ángel T. Sala
|Compadre gallo
