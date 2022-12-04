As Far as Possible

Not Available

This is a story of a young German man, Michel, whose dream is to lead a simple life far from civilization. He lives in the Ukrainian mountains and takes care of endangered animals - water buffaloes. After 10 years of being a loner, Michel falls in love with Vera, a woman from his hometown in Germany, who has two small kids from a previous relationship. Michel moves back to Germany and tries to create a new family with Vera. In the end Michel has to decide - is love worth a broken dream?