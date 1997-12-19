1997

As Good as It Gets

  • Comedy
  • Romance

New York City. Melvin Udall, a cranky, bigoted, obsessive-compulsive writer, finds his life turned upside down when neighboring gay artist Simon is hospitalized and his dog is entrusted to Melvin. In addition, Carol, the only waitress who will tolerate him, must leave work to care for her sick son, making it impossible for Melvin to eat breakfast.

Cast

Jack NicholsonMelvin Udall
Helen HuntCarol Connelly
Greg KinnearSimon Bishop
Cuba Gooding Jr.Frank Sachs
Skeet UlrichVincent Lopiano
Shirley KnightBeverly Connelly

